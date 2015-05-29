From Trunk to Touch: The Evolution of Telephones in India

Did you know that on 7 March 1876, Alexander Graham Bell was granted a patent for an invention, called the ‘telephone’?

Today, it is the era of mobile phones – where it has become a gaming and social media centre, a music player, and an Internet packed device which brings the world at your fingertips. But back then, a telephone was just that – a device to make and receive calls!

And though the days of humble phones seem like from a millennium back, the evolution from trunk to touch in India happened only over a period of 20 years. Don’t believe us? Read on.