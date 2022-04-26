'Frenzy of Hate-Filled Destruction': 108 Ex-Bureaucrats Write to PM Modi

Over a hundred former bureaucrats wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, 26 April, condemning his silence on the recent spate of communal incidents in the country, and appealed to him to "call for an end to the politics of hate that governments under [his] party’s control are so assiduously practising".

"We are witnessing a frenzy of hate filled destruction in the country where at the sacrificial altar are not just Muslims and members of the other minority communities but the Constitution itself," the letter states, later adding, "Your silence, in the face of this enormous societal threat, is deafening."