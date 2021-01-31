Journalist Punia, Arrested at Singhu, Appears Before Delhi Court

After slapping him with charges pertaining to assault, injury and obstruction of duty, the Delhi Police has taken freelance journalist Mandeep Punia to a city court, before which the scribe is presented, Jitendra Meena, Additional DCP-I Rohini, told The Quint.
Meena, who is looking after the charge of DCP, Outer North, also confirmed that Punia has been slapped with IPC section 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) ,332 (voluntarily causing hurt to any person being a public servant in the discharge of his duty) ,353( Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 34 ( Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention.)
Meanwhile, Punia’s arrest has sparked an outrage among the media fraternity, members of which are staging a protest outside the New Delhi Police Headquarters.
Posting a clip of Punia’s arrest, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi remarked that “those who fear the truth arrest true journalists.”
Earlier on Saturday, 30 January, the Delhi Police had detained the freelance journalist from the Singhu border, claiming that he “misbehaved” with a station house officer (SHO) on duty, The Indian Express reported.
Mandeep Punia, who is a freelancer with The Caravan, was on an assignment to cover the ongoing farmers’ protest at Singhu. According to the report, as he was moving through barricades he was picked up a group of policemen forcibly along with another journalist Dharmender Singh.
A video shared online purportedly shows Punia being manhandled with policemen wielding lathis. The police claimed that Punia was detained for trying to dismantle the barricades.
The Indian Express report quoted an unidentified officer as saying, “Punia was standing with the protesters and he didn’t have a press ID card. He was trying to move through the barricades which were kept to segregate and secure the area. An altercation broke out between police personnel and him. He misbehaved... there was some manhandling as well. He was then detained.”
While Singh, who works with Online News India, was let off after he showed his ID card, Punia was detained.
Political editor of The Caravan Hartosh Singh Bal tweeted saying that they have received information about the charges against him.
An FIR has been filed under Sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code.
Hours before his detention, Punia had posted a Facebook live detailing the incident of clashes at the protest site. He elaborated on how men claiming to be locals had pelted stones at the protest site in full view of the police in the video.
Since his detention, a lot of senior journalists and journalist groups have taken to Twitter demanding his immediate release. They have also criticised the ever-increasing threat to free media especially freelance journalists.
Swaraj Abhiyan founder Yogendra Yadav, who have been protesting alongside farmers, and Bollywood actor Richa Chadha have also tweeted in support of Punia.
Published: 31 Jan 2021,12:47 PM IST