Foundation for Ayodhya Mosque To Be Laid on Republic Day 2021

The mosque will be a round shaped structure and it will be bigger than Babri Masjid but will not be a look alike of the structure, which once stood in the Ram Janmabhoomi premises, reported IANS.

Chief architect Professor SM Akhtar, who finalised the plans, told IANS that the mosque will have the capacity to host 2,000 namazis at a time.

"The hospital of course will hold centre stage on the five-acre plot allotted to the Sunni Waqf Board at Dhannipur village in Ayodhya. The hospital will serve humanity in the true spirit of Islam, as taught by the Prophet in his last sermon 1,400 years ago,” he said.