Ex-Aide of Rahul Gandhi, Jitin Prasada Quits Congress, Joins BJP

Former Union Minister and Congress leader, once a close aide of Rahul Gandhi, Jitin Prasada has quit the Congress and joined the BJP on Wednesday, 9 June.
Prasada had reportedly met Union Minister Piyush Goyal before the switch over. Goyal inducted him in the party after the BJP officially announced his joining in a press conference.
After Jyotiraditya Scindia, Prasada, 47 will bed the second top Congress leader and erstwhile close aide of Rahul Gandhi to defect to the BJP. In 2019, he had denied he was leaving Congress.
