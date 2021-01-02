‘True Public Servant’: Ex-Minister, Cong Leader Buta Singh Dies

Former Union Home Minister and Congress leader Buta Singh passed away on Saturday, 2 January, at the age of 86.
According to news agency PTI, he was in a coma since October 2020 when he was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after suffering a brain hemorrhage.
Singh served as Union Home Minister from 1986 to 1989 under then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Among other ministerial portfolios held by the eight-time member of Lok Sabha during his political career included agriculture, parliamentary affairs and sports. He also served as the governor of Bihar from 2004 to 2006.
Several political leaders expressed condolences at his passing away on Saturday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Buta Singh was an "experienced administrator and effective voice for the welfare of the poor as well as downtrodden."
"The country has lost a true public servant and a loyal leader with the death of the Sardar Buta Singh ji," tweeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Hindi
Among others who tweeted their condolences included President Ram Nath Kovind and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
Published: undefined