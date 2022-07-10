Former TV News Anchor and BJP Leader Held in TN for Sharing Controversial Tweet

Tamil Nadu BJP state executive committee member Sowdha Mani was arrested for her tweet by the Cyber Crime Wing of Central Crime Branch police on Saturday, 9 July, at her residence in Choolaimedu, Chennai. She had shared an old video on social media earlier this year, which allegedly incited communal hatred.

According to reports, earlier this year, the former news anchor, a BJP woman functionary, had shared a post by an unknown person. She retweeted another person’s video, which alleged that only Hindu temples were being removed in the state citing high court orders over the removal of encroachments, while other religious institutions were not demolished. While retweeting this video, she said, "Thairiyama? Vidiyalukkaa?" (In Tamil, it means – "Courage? For sunrise?" – which refers to the ruling DMK party, as it used "Vidiyal" for its Assembly election campaign).

Her social media post sparked outrage and many Twitter users and politicians demanded action against her. The police registered a case against her under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after the department received complaints. Subsequently, she approached the Madras High Court for anticipatory bail but her petition was dismissed.