Former Maruti Suzuki MD Jagdish Khattar Passes Away at 78

Jagdish Khattar, former Managing Director of Maruti Udyog passed away on Monday, 26 April, at the age of 78 after a cardiac arrest.

Khattar was with Maruti Udyog Limited from 1993 to 2007 till he retired as Managing Director of the company.

After retirement, Khattar had launched Carnation Auto as a multi-brand automobile sales and service network.