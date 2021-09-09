Former J&K MLC TS Wazir Found Dead in West Delhi; Police Files Murder Case

Jammu and Kashmir MLA Trilochan Singh Wazir was found dead in a flat in West Delhi's Basai Darapur area on Thursday, 9 September.
Former Member of Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Council (MLC) Trilochan Singh Wazir was found dead in a flat in West Delhi's Basai Darapur area on Thursday, 9 September.
Wazir, 67, had been missing since 3 September. The police, which was informed of a foul odour emanating from the third-storey flat by the neighbours, identified the former politician's decomposing body with the help of his phone, which was found next to him, news agency ANI reported.
Wazir, a leader of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, had arrived in Delhi from Jammu on 1 September in order to board a flight to Canada on 3 September. However, he had gone missing, with his family members on the search for his whereabouts, as per ANI.
Further investigation into the case is underway. The police has ascertained that the flat where the MLC has been found had been rented by his partner, Harpreet, as per an ANI report.
Mourning the death of his fellow politician, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader Omar Abdullah took to Twitter to express his condolences.
"Shocked by the terrible news of the sudden death of my colleague Sardar T. S. Wazir, ex member of the Legislative Council. It was only a few days ago that we sat together in Jammu not realising it was the last time I would be meeting him. May his soul rest in peace," he stated.
A few other party members also tweeted their condolences.
