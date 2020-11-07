Former Diplomat Yashvardhan Kumar Sinha Appointed as CIC

Yashvardhan Kumar Sinha was appointed as the Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) on 7 November, Saturday. President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath to Sinha as the CIC at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The post was lying vacant since the retirement of Bimal Julka on 26 August. Sinha will have a tenure of about three years as the CIC. A former diplomat who had joined the Central Information Commission as the Information Commissioner on 1 January 2019, the 62-year-old has served as India's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and Sri Lanka.

A three-member panel headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, had short-listed Sinha for the post. The panel also selected journalist Uday Mahurkar, former Labour Secretary Heera Lal Samariya and former Deputy Comptroller and Auditor General Saroj Punhani as the Information Commissioners, officials said. All three will be administered the oath of office by Sinha later in the day, said the officials. After induction of three new commissioners, the strength of Information Commissioners in the Commission will rise to seven, as against a sanctioned strength of 10.