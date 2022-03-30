Chhattisgarh Witnesses 8,022 Forest Fires in Last 45 Days Amid Workers' Strike

With the summer having begun quite early and fiercely this year, several parts of Chhattisgarh are engulfed by forest fires.

According to state government data, 8,022 incidents of forest fire have been reported in the last 45 days across Chhattisgarh, affecting nearly 20 sq km of forested area. The state normally records the forest fire data between February 15 and June 15 every year.