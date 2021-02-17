Foreign Envoys to Begin 2-Day J&K Visit Today

Around 20 foreign envoys, including those from the European Union, are beginning a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, 17 February. They are scheduled to be in Srinagar on Wednesday before travelling to Jammu on Thursday.

According to officials, the envoys will receive first-hand information on the development work undertaken by the administration of the Union Territory after the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution in August 2019, PTI reported, This is also the third envoy visit organised by the state since J&K lost its special status.

Like the previous two visits, envoys from Europe and Africa will meet government officials, members of civil society groups, and businesspersons to assess the UT’s ground situation.

The officials also said that strengthening of democratic institutions at the grassroots level would be significantly highlighted, as the envoys will take a look at a presentation on a how panchayats have been empowered by giving them financial powers, PTI reported. This comes following the completion of the District Development Council elections.