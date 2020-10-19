Forcing Her Inside Police Van Not Right, Says Licypriya’s Mother

Police says Licypriya and others were taken to Jantar Mantar as they were protesting at an unauthorised area. The Quint A photo of Licypriya and Aarav from the ‘awareness drive’ on Sunday, 18 October. | (Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@AaravSeth888) India Police says Licypriya and others were taken to Jantar Mantar as they were protesting at an unauthorised area.

A day after she was shifted from outside Parliament House to Jantar Mantar in a police van, the mother of nine-year-old climate activist Licypriya Kangujam told The Quint that forcefully taking a minor inside a security vehicle gave the impression that she was being arrested or detained and therefore, does not set the right example. According to Bidyarani Kangujam, Licypriya, along with 12-year-old Aarav Seth and another 21-year-old boy were holding an awareness drive on air pollution at about 1:30 pm on Sunday, when a bunch of police officers and CRPF personnel approached them. The security personnel, Bidyarani claims, told them that since it was a high-security area and since Section 144 was in place, protests could not be held there.

“However, Licypriya told them that this is not a protest, but an awareness drive on air pollution. Nothing on the placards was anti-government or unlawful. But the lady police came and picked her up.” Bidyarani Kangujam, Licypriya’s Mother

Licypriya and Aarav were taken in a police van and the former’s parents were following it, but lost them mid way. After around 40 minutes, they were told that the two minors have been taken to Jantar Mantar. Bidyarani clarified that although the police had no intention to either arrest or detain the minors, forcing them inside a van “just to teach them a lesson” was not the right thing to do.

“Why should two, three policewomen hold her hand and take her inside the police van? that makes it look like an arrest.” Bidyarani Kangujam, Licypriya’s Mother

Not Detained, Routine Drill: Police Clarify

While Bidyarani clarified that the two minors were not arrested or detained, earlier tweets posted from Licypriya’s official Twitter account had claimed that the police had detained her.

Additional DCP, New Delhi, Deepak Yadav told The Quint that Licypriya along with a few others was protesting at an unauthorised place near Vijay Chowk, which is a high-security zone. “So she was removed from there and taken to Jantar Mantar and there was no detention whatsoever.” Yadav added that the protesters were warned before being shifted to Jantar Mantar and that is the standard drill. He also added that parents were informed where the two were being taken.