For the First Time, Petrol Crosses Rs 100 Mark In Rajasthan

After fuel rates were hiked for the ninth day in a row, for the first time price of petrol crossed the Rs100 per litre mark in Rajasthan on Wednesday, 17 February, reported PTI.

According to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers, petrol and diesel prices were increased by 25 paise per litre each.

In some states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, branded or additive-laced petrol that attracts higher taxes had crossed the Rs 100-mark. However, this is the first time that regular petrol crossed the Rs 100-mark.

On Wednesday, petrol price soared to Rs 100.13 a litre in Sriganganagar town of Rajasthan reported PTI.