‘We Have Spent, We Have Spent, We Have Spent’: FM on Budget 2021

The newly launched ‘Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana’ has a budget allocation of Rs 35,000 crore for coronavirus vaccines, and a total of 2 lakh crore for the healthcare sector.

“This Budget comes at a time when all of us decided to give impetus to the economy and that impetus, we thought, would be qualitatively spent and give necessary demand push if we choose to spend big on infrastructure,” said the finance minister.

The minister introduced tax reforms, proposing an exemption from filing Income Tax returns for senior citizens aged 75 years and above, who only have pension and interest income. The income tax slab for the financial year 2021-22 will remain unchanged.