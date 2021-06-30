'Focus On Five-Fold Strategy for COVID Management': MHA to States

COVID-19 in India. Image used for representation only.
The Union Home Ministry on Tuesday, 29 June, advised the states and Union territories to follow a five-fold strategy of 'Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination' and following of COVID safety protocols for the management of the pandemic.
In a letter addressed to the states and UTs, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla advised the states to carefully calibrate the process of easing COVID curbs, stressing on the need to ensure that "prompt and and targeted actions" are taken in line with the health ministry's guidelines.
The letter also emphasised on the need to adhere to COVID safety norms as lockdown restrictions are relaxed, in order to prevent a resurgence of the infection.
The advisory indicated that a re-imposition of COVID restrictions can be considered for districts where the case load is high.
The letter also recommended that the states and UTs closely monitor the COVID situation in districts with high case numbers.
"The States and UTs should regularly monitor districts with higher number of active cases per million population, as it is an important indicator to predict need for upgrading health infrastructure and logistics, so that early and prompt action can be taken in this regard," the home secretary communicated.
