First VVIP Aircraft ‘Air India One’ for PM to Arrive Today

Senior official told Hindustan Times that the delivery of the aircraft was delayed due to operational issues. The Quint Image used for representation | (Photo: Altered by The Quint) India Senior official told Hindustan Times that the delivery of the aircraft was delayed due to operational issues.

The first specially modified Boeing 777 aircraft, which is a part of Air India One fleet for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu is scheduled to arrive in the national capital on Thursday, 1 October, officials aware of the development said. “The first of the two Boeing jets will land in New Delhi at 3.00 pm on Thursday,” a top aviation ministry official told Hindustan Times.

“A joint team of senior officers from National Carrier Air India, VVIP security personnel and senior government officials are on the way to the US to accept the delivery of VVIP’s flight Air India One,” a senior government official told news agency ANI. A senior official told Hindustan Times that the delivery of the aircraft was delayed due to operational issues. “The delivery of the aircraft was scheduled for 25 August but has been delayed due to certain operational issues. It took a few weeks’ time to deliver,” the report said.

The government has planned to procure two such specially modified Boeing-777 aircraft, capable of countering missile threats with their own missile defence system, called the Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures (LAIRCM) and Self-Protection Suites (SPS), as per the report.

The VVIP aircraft is a replacement of Boeing B-747 jumbo, whose call sign is new Air India One aircraft, reported ANI. The new Air India One aircraft will be used exclusively by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.