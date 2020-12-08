First Phase of Kerala Civic Polls Begins: 16% Turnout in 2 Hours

The first phase of the three-tier local body polls in five districts of Kerala began on Tuesday, 8 December, at 7 am. Over 16 percent polling was recorded in the initial two hours amid fears in many quarters about the impact of COVID-19 on voting percentage.

A total of 24,583 candidates are in the fray, trying their electoral luck in 6,910 wards of 395 local bodies in the districts — Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki.

The other districts will have elections in two phases on 10 and 14 December respectively.