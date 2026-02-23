FIR Filed Against Delhi Couple For Racial Slurs Against Arunachal Women

advertisement
A couple residing in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar has been booked by police for allegedly hurling racial slurs and intimidating three women from Arunachal Pradesh. The incident occurred on 20 February 2026, when the women were having an air conditioner installed at their rented accommodation. Debris from the installation reportedly fell into the lower-floor residence of the accused, leading to a confrontation.
According to Maktoob Media, the accused, identified as Harsh Singh and Ruby Jai, allegedly insulted the women by making derogatory remarks, including accusations of working at “massage parlours” and telling them to “go sell momos.” The police registered an FIR at Malviya Nagar police station under sections 79, 351(2), 3(5), and 196 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Police stated that both parties live in the same residential building as coverage revealed. The confrontation escalated despite the women’s apology for the debris incident, with the accused allegedly continuing to verbally abuse and intimidate them.
A video of the incident circulated widely on social media, reportedly showing the accused woman referring to her husband as the “son of a politician” and using racially derogatory language. The video has intensified public scrutiny following online discussions about discrimination faced by Northeastern Indians in Delhi.
“We are as much Indian as anyone else. Why are we treated like outsiders just because we are from the Northeast? We, too, have the right to live with equality and dignity,” advocate Reena Rai, representing the complainants, stated.
Legal representatives for the women described the incident as a reflection of ongoing racial prejudice in the national capital. The accused, Ruby Jai, is specifically alleged to have made remarks that perpetuate harmful stereotypes about Northeastern women as reporting indicated.
Police confirmed that further legal action will be taken in accordance with the law. The case has drawn condemnation from public figures, including Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, who called for an end to discrimination against people from the Northeast at the end of official statements.
Social media users have described the incident as “shameful” and “reflective of entitlement mixed with racism.” Hashtags such as #StopRacism, #RespectNortheast, and #JusticeForNortheast have trended in response, highlighting the broader issue of racial discrimination against Northeastern communities in urban India as analysis showed.
“As neighbours, they should have provided these women, who live far away from home, a sense of security. Instead, they harassed them and made filthy remarks,” advocate Reena Rai told PTI.
Community leaders and activists have reiterated the need for stronger enforcement of anti-discrimination laws and greater awareness to ensure the safety and dignity of all residents, regardless of their region of origin in subsequent appeals.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.