FIR Against BYJU's Owner for 'Misleading' Information in UPSC Curriculum

The Mumbai Police on Thursday, 5 August, registered an FIR against Byju Raveendran, owner of the leading education tech company BYJU’s, for allegedly publishing misleading information in its UPSC curriculum, reported news agency PTI.

According to the report, the complaint was filed by a company named Crimephobia who has alleged that in the UPSC curriculum published by BYJU's, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is described as a nodal agency for the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime (UNTOC).

“I came across misquoting about UNTOC's implementation details in May on BYJU's UPSC curriculum, after which I approached them through an e-mail, asking them to make necessary changes. In their reply, they sent me a letter from the Ministry of Home Affairs about the CBI being the nodal agency. However, it was dated 2012, hence I found it unsatisfactory and approached the police,” reported PTI, quoting Snehil Dhall, founder of Crimephobia.