World Inequality Report Calling India ‘Unequal, Poor’ Is Flawed: FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, 29 March, termed the World Inequality Report 2022, which had held India to be a “poor and very unequal country”, as “methodologically questionable and flawed”.
While speaking in the Parliament on Tuesday, Sitharaman said, "The World Inequality Report terming India as 'poor and very unequal country' is flawed, and it is based on questionable methodology.”
She also blamed the former United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government for not recovering money from those who turned their loan accounts into non-performing assets.
As per the report released in December last year, 57 percent of India’s national income was held by the top 10 percent, while the share of the bottom 50 percent was merely 13 percent in 2021.
The report, authored by economist and co-director of the World Inequality Lab, Lucas Chancel, along with economists Thomas Piketty, Emmanuel Saez and Gabriel Zucman, states that “When India is removed from the analysis, it appears that the global bottom 50 percent income share actually slightly increased in 2020.”
The average national income of the Indian adult population is Rs 2,04,200, according to the report.
While the top 10 percent and top 1 percent hold respectively 57 percent and 22 percent of total national income, the bottom 50 percent share has gone down to 13 percent.
According to the report, average household wealth in India stands at Rs 9,83,010 (less than half of China's average household wealth).
The bottom 50 percent own almost nothing, with an average household wealth of Rs 66,280, the report states.
