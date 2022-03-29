World Inequality Report Calling India ‘Unequal, Poor’ Is Flawed: FM Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, 29 March, termed the World Inequality Report 2022, which had held India to be a “poor and very unequal country”, as “methodologically questionable and flawed”.

While speaking in the Parliament on Tuesday, Sitharaman said, "The World Inequality Report terming India as 'poor and very unequal country' is flawed, and it is based on questionable methodology.”

She also blamed the former United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government for not recovering money from those who turned their loan accounts into non-performing assets.