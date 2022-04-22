'File Better Affidavit': Supreme Court on Delhi Police's 'No Hate Speech' Stand

The Supreme Court on Friday, 22 April, expressed dissatisfaction towards the affidavit filed by the Delhi Police, which stated that no hate speech was made at the Hindu Yuva Vahini meet held in Delhi in December 2021.
(Photo: Screenshot/Twitter)
The Supreme Court on Friday, 22 April, expressed dissatisfaction towards the affidavit filed by the Delhi Police, which stated that no hate speech was made at the Hindu Yuva Vahini meet held in Delhi in December 2021. The apex court also asked the Delhi police to file a "better affidavit" within two weeks.
Recently, the Delhi Police had informed the Supreme Court that the speakers at the Dharam Sansad in Delhi on 19 December 2021 had made no hate speech against the Muslim Community.
"The affidavit has been filed by Deputy Commissioner of Police. We hope he has understood the nuances. Has he merely reproduced the inquiry report or applied his mind? Is it your stand as well or the reproduction of inquiry report of Sub Inspector level officer?" a bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and Abhay S Oka said, according to LiveLaw, and asked the police to clarify its stand.
The court was hearing a petition by a former judge of Patna High Court, Justice Anjana Prakash, and journalist Qurban Ali.
The plea stated that between 17 to 19 December, at two separate events in Delhi and Uttarakhand's pilgrimage city of Haridwar, multiple calls to kill minorities and attack their religious spaces were made.
"In-depth investigation of the video and other material found that no hate speech was given against any community. Therefore, after investigation and evaluation of the purported video clip, it was concluded that the alleged speech contained no hate speech against a particular community," the Delhi Police had told the Supreme Court.
The Delhi Police had further said that based on the investigations, all the complaints filed regarding the event are closed.
In its affidavit filed before the Supreme Court, the Delhi Police had also questioned the petitioners and said they moved the top court without first approaching the police.
A video of Hindu right-wing groups, including Hindu Yuva Vahini, and Sudarshan News Editor-in-Chief Suresh Chavhanke, that emerged on social media on Wednesday, 22 December, showed them take an oath to "fight, die and if required, kill" in order to turn India into a Hindu rashtra (nation).
Chavhanke had administered the oath during an event organised by the Hindu Yuva Vahini on 19 December in the national capital.
The visual captured a saffron-clad crowd, raising their hands above their shoulders in a salute and concurring with the hate speech.
"We take an oath and make a resolution that till our last breath, we will fight, die for and if need be, kill, to make this country a Hindu rashtra and keep this country a Hindu rashtra," those present in the room declared.
The event in Delhi came at the heels of a three-day hate speech conclave in Uttarakhand's pilgrimage city of Haridwar.
(With inputs from LiveLaw.)