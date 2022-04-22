'File Better Affidavit': Supreme Court on Delhi Police's 'No Hate Speech' Stand

The Supreme Court on Friday, 22 April, expressed dissatisfaction towards the affidavit filed by the Delhi Police, which stated that no hate speech was made at the Hindu Yuva Vahini meet held in Delhi in December 2021. The apex court also asked the Delhi police to file a "better affidavit" within two weeks.

Recently, the Delhi Police had informed the Supreme Court that the speakers at the Dharam Sansad in Delhi on 19 December 2021 had made no hate speech against the Muslim Community.