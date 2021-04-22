Fifth Batch of Rafale Jets Arrives in India From France Airbase

The fifth batch of Rafale fighter jets arrived in India on Wednesday, 21 April, from a military airbase in France.

The fighter jets flew a distance of almost 8,000 km non-stop with air-to-air refuelling support by France and UAE's Air Force.

"After a direct ferry from #MerignacAirBase, France, the 5th batch of Rafales arrived in India on 21 April. The fighters flew a distance of almost 8,000Kms with air-to-air refuelling support by @Armee_de_lair (France Air Force) and UAE AF. IAF thanks both the Air Forces for their co-operation," the Indian Air Force (IAF) tweeted.