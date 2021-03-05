Farooq Abdullah Challenges ED Order Attaching His Properties

According to party MP Hasnain Masoodi, the petition was filed before the Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Wednesday, 3 March and is scheduled to be heard on Friday, PTI reported.

In December, the ED had attached the properties in Kashmir and in Jammu which amounted to Rs 11.86 crore, and alleged that they were proceeds related to a crime in Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association-related scam.

According to PTI, Masoodi has claimed that the properties attached by the ED are either ancestral or acquired before the referred to offence occurred.