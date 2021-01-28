Farm Leaders Issued Notices, Deep Sidhu ‘Named’ in Red Fort Case

As many as 25 FIRs have been filed and 37 farmer leaders named by the Delhi Police in connection with the violence during the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day.

The names of Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu and gangster-activist Lakha Sidhana have also purportedly been included in an FIR registered in connection with the violence at the Red Fort. Delhi Police sources told The Quint that Sidhu's name has been mentioned in the Red Fort FIR, but not as an accused.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has issued notices to at least 20 farmer leaders, including Yogendra Yadav, Baldev Singh Sirsa and Balbir S Rajewal, for breaching the agreement with the police regarding the tractor rally, ANI reported. A reply has been sought in three days.