Farmers’ Protest: Senior Citizens’ Kin Worried Since Their Arrest

The Delhi Police has arrested 122 people who participated in the farmers’ protest on 26 January. The list released by the Delhi Police shows that out of these 122, four are senior citizens. The Quint spoke to the families of three senior citizens.

80-year-old Gurmukh Singh, a small farmer and a retired army man, who hails from Shanashapuri village in Fatehgarh Sahib district in Punjab, was arrested by the Delhi Police at Burari famers’ protest ground.

He was charged with assault and disobedience to public servants and is currently in Tihar jail. Gurmukh was arrested by the police because he refused to leave the protest site, said his family members.

He has two sons, one lives in Italy and the other lives separately in a village in Punjab. Gurmukh lives with his daughter-in-law and a grandchild. Being the only male member of the house, he called his sister to stay with his family while he is away participating in the protest.