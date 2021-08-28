'India Bows in Shame': Rahul Gandhi After Haryana Cops Lathi-Charge Farmers

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, 28 August, called out police violence against protesting farmers in Haryana's Karnal, tweeting that it was a 'shame' that the farmers have to "shed blood".

Several farmers were injured after Haryana police resorted to lathi charge against those who were protesting a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Karnal.

With a two-line tweet in Hindi, Gandhi shared a photo of a farmer who was injured in the protest.

"Again the blood of farmers is shed. India bows its head in shame," Gandhi tweet read.