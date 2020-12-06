Centre Says ‘Committed to Farmers’ Interests’, Next Meet on 9 Dec

Protesting farmers and the Centre are scheduled to meet for the sixth round of talks on 9 December, as the deadlock over the three new farm laws continued after a meeting on Saturday, 5 December.
After Saturday’s meeting, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the government has assured the farmers that procurement at minimum support price (MSP) will continue, and mandis will be strengthened.
Urging the farmer unions to send the elderly, women and children back to their homes, Tomar said, “I want to assure farmers that Modi government remains committed to farmers’ interests and will remain so.”
Amid continuing protests by farmers near the borders of Delhi-NCR, the Delhi Traffic Police on Sunday said that the Kalindi Kunj, Suraj Kund, Badarpur and Aaya Nagar borders are open from both sides for traffic movement, ANI reported.
Published: 06 Dec 2020,09:13 AM IST