Woman Allegedly Raped While Going to Farmers’ Stir at Tikri Border

A woman from West Bengal, who died of COVID-19 symptoms on 30 April, was allegedly raped by two men while she was going to join the farmers' protest along the Tikri border, just days before her death.
According to news agency PTI, the woman was admitted to a hospital in Haryana's Jhajjar district with COVID symptoms on 26 April.
According to the complaint, the woman had gone from West Bengal to join the protest in Tikri on 10 April. She was allegedly raped by two men who belonged to 'Kisan Social Army' – a group that was also present to support the protest.
The incident is suspected to have occurred one week before she was admitted. Samyukta Kisan Morcha released a statement on 10 May.
In the statement, the SKM also added that it recognised large-scale participation of women farmers and called women leaders the 'unique strength' of this movement.
"We wish to assure all women farmers and womens’ organisations that there shall be no compromise with women’s freedom, their autonomy and their agency," the statement said.
(With inputs from PTI, NDTV)
Published: 10 May 2021,04:54 PM IST