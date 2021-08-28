Farmers in Nashik Dump Crates of Tomato as Wholesale Market Price Plummets

Farmers in Nashik and Aurangabad dumped tomatoes on the road as the prices crashed in the wholesale market. Tomatoes are priced ₹2-3 per kg in the wholesale market and ₹25-30 kg in the retail market. This is the lowest the prices have fallen to in three years.

Farmers in Nashik and Haryana brought the tomatoes in tractor-trolleys to protest at the Lasur station and demanded better procurement rates from wholesalers. They said dumping the produce was a more viable option as the selling rates were not enough to cover even transportation costs.

According to officials, the wholesale prices have crashed due to significant rise in the supply in comparison to the sluggish demand in the country.