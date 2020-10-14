Farmers Leave Meeting Over Min’s Absence, Tear Copies of Farm Laws

Farmer organisations also stated that their protest against the new laws will continue. The Quint Image for representation | (Image: IANS) India Farmer organisations also stated that their protest against the new laws will continue.

The representatives of 30 farmer organisations from Punjab on Wednesday, 14 October, walked out of the meeting called by the government amid the massive unrest over the newly enacted farm laws. The farmer organisation leaders were miffed over the absence of the Union minister for Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar. The Centre had called the meeting and the farmers' groups had finally decided on Tuesday, that they would attend, reported NDTV.

The agriculture secretary attended the meeting, but the farmers demanded talks with the Union Minister. The farmers started raising slogans inside the Krishi Bhavan and while coming out of the ministry, they tore copies of the contentious farm laws. They also stated that their protest against the new laws will continue.

“We weren’t satisfied with discussions so we walked out, we want these black laws to be scrapped. Secretary said he’ll communicate our demands further,” a farmer Union leader told ANI.

“We walked out as no minister came for a meeting. We want these laws to be taken back,” another farmer told ANI. The farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws for more than a month. Backed by the opposition parties, including the Congress, they have been demanding that the new laws be scrapped.