Two Farmers Killed in Accident While Returning From Protest Sites

Farmers preparing to leave the protest sites. Image used for representation.
(Photo: PTI)
Two farmers from Punjab were killed in a road accident on Saturday, 11 December, in Haryana's Hisar district while they were returning from the protest site at Tikri border, police said.
The accident took place on National Highway 9 in Hisar in the morning. The trolley of home-bound farmers was hit by a truck near Dhandur village.
While Sukhwinder died on the spot of the accident, Ajaypreet died while undergoing treatment at the hospital. A total of seven farmers have been injured in this accident.
Another youth from the village, identified as Raghbir Singh, suffered injuries in the accident.
All the farmers had camped at the Tikri border to protest against the three contentious farm laws.
(With inputs from IANS, Sandeep Saini.)
