Farmers 'Delhi Chalo' Protest LIVE Updates: Cong Pledges Support to Protest March, X Accounts of Farmer Leaders Blocked

Farmers 'Delhi Chalo' Protest LIVE Updates: Farmers have commenced their 'Delhi Chalo' protest on Tuesday, 13 February, from Punjab to the national capital to press their demands regarding the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and other issues.

This comes close on the heels of their meeting with Union Ministers on Monday, which reportedly was "inconclusive". The X (formerly Twitter) accounts of a few farmer leaders, reportedly including those who held discussions with Union Ministers, have been blocked.

In view of the protest, the Delhi Police on Monday banned large gatherings across the city till 12 March due to concerns about political unrest emanating out of the farmers' march. Security has also been beefed up in the national capital, including the setting up of barbed wires and barricades.

The farmers, who had been camping at Sangrur's Mahila Chowk village, have reportedly made the necessary preparations for their journey, much like their protest in 2020-21, including stocking up on food supplies and other essential items.