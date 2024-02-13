Farmers 'Delhi Chalo' Protest LIVE Updates: Cong Pledges Support to Protest March, X Accounts of Farmer Leaders Blocked

Security personnel deployed at Singhu border ahead of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march in New Delhi on Tuesday, 13 February.
(Photo: PTI)
Farmers 'Delhi Chalo' Protest LIVE Updates: Farmers have commenced their 'Delhi Chalo' protest on Tuesday, 13 February, from Punjab to the national capital to press their demands regarding the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and other issues.
This comes close on the heels of their meeting with Union Ministers on Monday, which reportedly was "inconclusive". The X (formerly Twitter) accounts of a few farmer leaders, reportedly including those who held discussions with Union Ministers, have been blocked.
In view of the protest, the Delhi Police on Monday banned large gatherings across the city till 12 March due to concerns about political unrest emanating out of the farmers' march. Security has also been beefed up in the national capital, including the setting up of barbed wires and barricades.
The farmers, who had been camping at Sangrur's Mahila Chowk village, have reportedly made the necessary preparations for their journey, much like their protest in 2020-21, including stocking up on food supplies and other essential items.
Farmers en route to Delhi.
Barricades put up at Singhu Border in view of farmers 'Delhi Chalo' march in New Delhi on Tuesday, 13 February.
Commuters near Singhu Border amid tight security arrangements on Tuesday.
Security personnel stand guard on a blocked road at the Shambhu Border in Ambala ahead of the scheduled march by protesting farmers.
Vehicles move past police barricades during a traffic jam at the Delhi-Gurugram border near Sirhaul Toll Plaza in Gurugram on Monday, 12 February.
Farmers in a trolley in Fatehgarh Sahib on Monday, ahead of their scheduled march to Delhi.
Kisan Morcha leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal said that over 200 farmers' unions are taking part in Tuesday's protest march.
Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge said that the party pledges full support to the farmers' protest.
The Delhi Police have issued a traffic advisory, warning of disruptions in vehicular movement at Delhi's borders.
Farmer leaders had conducted a meeting with Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Arjun Munda, and Nityanand Rai on Monday.
Most of the protesting farmers hail from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.
Amid the ongoing farmers' protest, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has rejected the Centre's proposal to convert a stadium into a temporary jail to hold the farmers.
The Aam Aadmi Party said that the farmers' concerns are "genuine" and that they have the right to protest peacefully, as does every citizen of the country.
Pledging support to the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge took to X to say:
"Barbed wire, tear gas from drones, nails and guns… everything is arranged, The dictatorial Modi government is trying to curb the voice of farmers! Do you remember that he was defamed by calling himself “agitator” and “parasite” and had taken the lives of 750 farmers?"
"Now the time has come to raise the voice of 62 crore farmers. Today Congress Party will raise the voice of Kisan Nyay in Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh. We give full support to the farmers' movement. Will not be afraid, will not bow down!" he added.
Delhi Eastern Range's Additional CP Sagar Singh Kalsi said that all measures are being taken to counter the farmers' protest peacefully.
"We have made very strict arrangements regarding the 'Delhi Chalo' march called by farmer organisations...Our aim is to stop the farmers peacefully and the common people do not face any inconvenience due to traffic…We are trying our best to deal with this situation peacefully," he told ANI.
The Delhi Airport has issued an advisory to passengers flying from or to Delhi on Tuesday in light of the farmers' protest.
"Please be advised that due to the anticipated farmers' protest at different Delhi borders starting on 13.02.2024, there will be traffic diversions in effect. For commercial vehicles, traffic restrictions and diversions will be implemented starting from 12.02.2024," the advisory reads.
The Noida Police said that while traffic has been disrupted to an extent amid the farmers' protest march, all arrangements have been made to ensure smooth movement of vehicles.
"The UP Police and Delhi Police are constantly monitoring the situation at the Delhi-Noida border. Due to this, the traffic has been slightly affected. However, the traffic is normal inside the city (Noida), and the situation is normal," Anil Kumar Yadav, DCP (traffic), Noida Police, told PTI.
Farmers commenced their 'Delhi Chalo' protest march from Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib at around 10 AM.
Farmer leader Lakhwinder Singh said that farmer unions will start marching towards New Delhi once they get directions to do so, adding that they have no intention of inconveniencing common people.
"The people are ready and the meeting is also happening. We don't wish to cause inconvenience to the common man. As soon as we get the direction after the meeting, we will march forward," he said, as per Hindustan Times.
The X (formerly Twitter) accounts of a few farmer leaders, reportedly including those who held discussions with Union Ministers on Monday, have been blocked.
The blocked accounts include those of @phool_surjeet, @rammanmaann1974, @bkuSbs, @PandherSarvan, and Tveer_13.
Supreme Court Bar Association president Adish Aggarwala has written to Chief Justice DY Chandrachud demanding suo motu action against the protesting farmers, news agency ANI reported.
Aggarwala alleges that the farmers are trying to enter the national capital to create nuisance and disrupt the lives of residents.
The farmer leaders had held a meeting with Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Arjun Munda, and Nityanand Rai on Monday to press their demands. However, they decided to march towards Delhi on Tuesday after the meeting was reportedly "inconclusive".
In view of the protest, the Delhi Police on Monday banned large gatherings across the city till 12 March due to concerns about political unrest emanating out of the farmers' march.
Security has also been beefed up in the national capital, including the setting up of barbed wires and barricades.
Apart from a legal guarantee regarding the MSP, some of the farmers are demanding a complete loan waiver, a pension scheme of Rs 10,000 for senior farmers, steps to improve the quality of seeds, and 200 days of employment under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act.
