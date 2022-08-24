Farmer Who Bought His Workers Flight Tickets During Pandemic Found Dead

(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs.)

Pappan Singh Gahlot, a 55-year-old mushroom farmer, was found dead in a temple in Tigipur Village, outer Delhi, on Tuesday, 23 August. The farmer was found hanging from the ceiling fan and the police also found a suicide note at the spot.

"Gahlot left a note saying he took the step because of his health. He mentioned a disease in his suicide note and added that he had blood pressure, and blood sugar problems,” a senior police officer told The Indian Express.