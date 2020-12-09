32-Year-Old Haryana Farmer, Protesting Near Delhi Border, Dies

After 13 days of protest, the meeting of 13 farmers representatives with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, 8 December, remained inconclusive, with the government unwilling to repeal all three Acts and the unions refusing to settle for anything less.

Shah called the meeting at short notice on Tuesday, even as unions and Opposition parties carried out a ‘successful’ Bharat Bandh.

The next scheduled meeting on Wednesday is also in a limbo now. There were three major developments on Tuesday that are now likely to shape what happens next.