Farm Bills: Farmers to Stage Nationwide Protests on 25 Sept

Over two dozen farmer organisations have announced support to the call for bandh on Friday, 25 September. The Quint Representatives of various farmers organisations stage a protest against the Central Government over agriculture related issues, in Patiala. Image used for representation. | (Photo: PTI) India Over two dozen farmer organisations have announced support to the call for bandh on Friday, 25 September.

Over two dozen farmer organisations have announced support to the call for bandh on Friday, 25 September, to protest against the farm bills passed by the Parliament amid massive protests from 18 political parties. The 31 farmer organisations in Punjab and Haryana are already on protest, and come Friday, the organisations want to convey their concerns to the government. VM Singh, convener of the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee, who is from central UP, said:

“There will be nationwide unrest if MSP is not guaranteed and the food security of the poor is handed over to multinationals and corporates,” while appealing to President Ram Nath Kovind not to give assent to these Bills.

The farmers are opposing the Bills passed by the government as the Upper House gave the nod to the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.

“We have been trying to engage democratically with the government. After the ordinances were issued, hundreds and thousands of letters have been sent to the Prime Minister. But even in Parliament, this government has refused listen”. Avik Saha, Jai Kisan Andolan

‘There Will Be Curfew, Blockade,’ Warn Farmers

Farmers' unions have requested farmers to come out in open to oppose the legislations as Bharatiya Kisan Union said, "On 25 September, there will be farmers' curfew, blockade and till purchase of produce as per MSP is guaranteed in the law the agitation will go on."

The farmers have received support from 18 parties, including the Congress, which has governments in four states, TMC in West Bengal, Left in Kerala, AAP in Delhi, TRS in Telangana, while the BJD has also demanded the Bills be sent to a select committee.

‘Rail Roko’ Protests in Punjab

Farmers unions in Punjab are claiming that it is due to their pressure that Akali leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned as a minister from the Cabinet but the real success will be when the law is repealed. The most vociferous protests are in Haryana and Punjab. On 24 September, farmers’ body in Punjab began the ‘rail roko’ agitation in the state, which will continue till 26 September. Fourteen pairs of passenger trains running from the Railways’ Ferozepur division were cancelled for the next three days in view of the protests against the Centre’s three agriculture Bills. Meanwhile, the Indian Railways said that the 'rail roko' agitation in Punjab over farm bills will severely impact loading of foodgrains and other essential goods as well as movement of passengers travelling on special trains, reported PTI. (With inputs from PTI, IANS)