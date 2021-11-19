We Want Farms Laws Repealed in Parliament, Not Just a Speech: Farmers at Singhu

On Friday morning, 33-year-old Shanky Rana typed out a hasty text message to his boss asking for a half-day leave. The Delhi resident, bubbling with joy, woke his five-year-old daughter Kamakshi up, and asked her to get ready for a celebration. “Papa ne bola kisan jeet gaye,” said Kamakshi, as she waved a yellow flag, at Delhi’s Singhu border.

She was at the farmers’ protest site with her parents, and her six-month-old sibling, who was snug in a woollen jacket, with a “We Support Farmers” badge pinned on it.

The scenes at Delhi’s Singhu border on 19 November -- after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the three farm laws will be repealed -- were of unbridled joy. The Gurpurab celebrations took on a whole new colour and festive fervour as protesters sang and danced, cooked vessels of halwa and kilos of laddoo, and drove around the site in their tractors with Babbu Maan songs on loop.