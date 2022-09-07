FAQ: Use Rear Seat Belts or Face Fines – All You Should Know

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday, 6 September, said that seat belts will be mandatory for all passengers sitting in a vehicle, even those sitting in the back seat.

His comments come two days after Cyrus Mistry died in a car crash near Mumbai. According to reports, the former Tata Group chairman was sitting in the back seat and not wearing a seat belt when his Mercedes crashed into a divider in the Palghar district of Maharashtra.

Here's all you need to know about Gadkari's remarks.