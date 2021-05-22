Vegetable Seller Faisal Killed in Unnao After Policemen Thrash Him

Narrating what happened, Faisal’s paternal uncle Miraj said, “My nephew was selling vegetables in the market when this policeman, called Chaudhary, came and thrashed him a few times repeatedly. They thrashed him so hard he fell to the ground. They then decided they will take him to the police station and thrash him there as well.”

Faisal’s brother, Mohammad Sufiyan Hussain, said he was beaten to death at the police station and also refers to the policeman Chaudhary as being well known in the area for being rude and horribly behaved. “He came with other policemen and started beating my brother. When the locals protested, he got into a rage, abused everyone and took my brother on his bike and left for the police station,” Sufiyan said.