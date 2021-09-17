'In Touch With All Concerned': MEA on Reports of an Indian Kidnapped in Kabul

File Photo: Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.
Acknowledging reports of the kidnapping of an Indian national from Afghanistan's capital city, Kabul, the Indian government on Thursday, 16 September, said that they are in touch with all concerned.
Bansri Lal Arendeh was reportedly kidnapped at gunpoint in Kabul on Tuesday, news agency PTI reported.
Speaking at a media briefing, External Affairs Ministry (EAM) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "We are in touch with all concerned. We have seen reports about local authorities undertaking investigation into this matter. We will continue to monitor the situation," PTI quoted.
Speaking on the person's background, Bagchi added that the Indian authorities are checking if the kidnapped was an Indian citizen.
The EAM spokesperson went on to say that it is difficult to comment on evacuation operations from Afghanistan amid halted flight services at the Kabul airport.
"Till operations at Kabul airport are not resumed, it is difficult to say how to bring them back. Our focus is that operations at Kabul airport resume. Then, it will be easier for us to bring back the people," he added.
New Delhi has been in touch with the Indian nationals still stuck in the crisis-ridden region.
As per reports, Arendeh, who was carrying out his business from Kabul from the past two years, has his family in Faridabad.
(With inputs from PTI.)
