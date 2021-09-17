'In Touch With All Concerned': MEA on Reports of an Indian Kidnapped in Kabul

Acknowledging reports of the kidnapping of an Indian national from Afghanistan's capital city, Kabul, the Indian government on Thursday, 16 September, said that they are in touch with all concerned.

Bansri Lal Arendeh was reportedly kidnapped at gunpoint in Kabul on Tuesday, news agency PTI reported.

Speaking at a media briefing, External Affairs Ministry (EAM) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "We are in touch with all concerned. We have seen reports about local authorities undertaking investigation into this matter. We will continue to monitor the situation," PTI quoted.