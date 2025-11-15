Explosives Recovered from Faridabad 'Accidentally' Blow Up J&K Police Station

At least 9 people were killed and over 30 were injured in an explosion in a police station in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowgam after explosives that were recovered from the Faridabad terror module 'accidentally' blew up at about 11:00 pm on Friday, 14 November, the police said.

The blast took place when a team of police personnel, forensic experts, and other administrative officials were inspecting the explosives and taking samples at the site.

“In this unfortunate incident, nine people have lost their lives, including one personnel member of the SIA, three personnel of the FSL team, and two revenue officials who were part of the magistrate’s team,” J&K DGP Nalin Prabhat told the media on Saturday.