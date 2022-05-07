Three Workers Injured in Explosion at Tata Steel Plant in Jamshedpur

An explosion took place at a Tata Steel coke plant unit in Jamshedpur on Saturday morning, injuring three contract employees, Tata Steel said in a statement.

The blast sound was heard at 10:20 am. The company tweeted in the afternoon, “Today morning, we reported an incident of blasting sound in a coke plant unit, which was non-operational and is undergoing a dismantling process, at our Jamshedpur Works.”