Explained: How Did PFI Come About and Why Are There Renewed Demands for Its Ban?

As Karnataka witnesses communal tensions over the killing of 28-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha Hindu in Shivamogga district, there have been renewed demands for banning extremist Islamic organisation Popular Front of India (PFI).

While some Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including Karnataka BJP Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, KS Eshwarappa, alleged "Musalman goondas" (Muslim thugs) were behind Harsha's murder, in a statement, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and leaders of other right-wing groups openly accused the PFI and its political arm Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) of carrying out the murder.

Although no link between the political outfit and the murder has been established yet, this won't be the first time that political leaders are seeking its ban.

But how did the PFI come up – and why is it seen to be a controversial organisation with extremist leanings?