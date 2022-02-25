Explained: How Did PFI Come About and Why Are There Renewed Demands for Its Ban?

As Karnataka boils with communal tensions over the killing of 28-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha Jingade in Shivamogga district, there have been renewed demands for banning extremist Islamic organisation Popular Front of India (PFI).
(Photo: The Quint)
As Karnataka witnesses communal tensions over the killing of 28-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha Hindu in Shivamogga district, there have been renewed demands for banning extremist Islamic organisation Popular Front of India (PFI).
While some Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including Karnataka BJP Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, KS Eshwarappa, alleged "Musalman goondas" (Muslim thugs) were behind Harsha's murder, in a statement, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and leaders of other right-wing groups openly accused the PFI and its political arm Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) of carrying out the murder.
Although no link between the political outfit and the murder has been established yet, this won't be the first time that political leaders are seeking its ban.
But how did the PFI come up – and why is it seen to be a controversial organisation with extremist leanings?
The PFI describes itself as an organisation that works towards "the achievement of socio-economic, cultural and political empowerment of the deprived and the downtrodden and the nation at large".
But it was born out of the controversial National Development Fund (NDF) that was set up in Kerala in 1994 – two years after the Babri Masjid demolition incident – to protect the interest of the Muslim community.
As the NDF's popularity surged in Kerala, so did allegations of communal activities. In 2003, some of its members were arrested for rioting and murdering eight Hindus in Marad Beach in Kerala’s Kozhikode.
On 22 November 2006, the NDF merged with Tamil Nadu's Manitha Neethi Pasarai (MNP) and the Karnataka Forum for Dignity (KFD) to form the Popular Front of India.
Both MNP and KFD were founded with the agenda to work on issues related to minority rights and other social causes, but both the groups have occasionally been alleged to have terror links.
Over the next few years, the PFI grew in strength as several other organisations – Goa-based Citizen's Forum, Rajasthan's Community Social and Educational Society, West Bengal's Nagarik Adhikar Suraksha Samiti, Manipur's Lilong Social Forum, and Andhra Pradesh’s Association of Social Justice – merged with the organisation.
In 2009, it launched its political arm – the SDPI – to fight "for the advancement and uniform development of all the citizenry, including Muslims, Dalits, Backward Classes and Adivasis." It was headed by E Abubacker who used to be the Kerala Zone president of SIMI between 1982-84.
That same year its student wing, the Campus Front of India (CFI), was also founded.
Since its inception, there have been various allegations against the PFI over inciting violence, possessing arms, and propagating extremism.
One particular incident of violence that caught the country's attention was when PFI activists chopped off the right hand of TJ Joseph, a professor of Malayalam on 4 July 2010, for allegedly insulting Prophet Mohammed in an internal question paper that Joseph had set.
In 2018, CFI and SDPI activists were also accused of murdering Abhimanyu, a Students' Federation of India (SFI) leader inside Maharaja's College, in Ernakulam. As per the chargesheet, Sahal Hamsa, a CFI leader, had stabbed Abhimanyu during a clash between the left-leaning SFI and the CFI over a graffiti.
In an article published in 2017, The Quint quoted Intelligence Bureau sources as saying that the PFI has been actively promoting jihad, adding that classes on jihad were being conducted by some of its members.
On its website, the PFI has published several press releases opining its views over recent events.
In response to RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's comments on four types of Hindus – ‘proud, reluctant, unfriendly, ignorant,’ the PFI wrote that such a categorisation comes from an "inherent intolerance towards India's diversity."
Commenting on the verdict in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts, which awarded death penalty to 38 people, PFI Chairman OMA Salam said, "The special court verdict in the Ahmedabad bomb blast case is a result of a tainted process, questionable investigation, and draconian laws."
In the past few months, as tensions rose over Karnataka's hijab row, the PFI said, "The hijab ban and related controversies in Karnataka constitute another aggression on Muslim identity and denial of religious freedom to minorities."
As hijab-clad students in Udupi were prevented from entering classrooms, the CFI was also accused of radicalising and stirring up the ongoing protest against the hijab ban.
There have been several calls for banning the PFI in the past years over its alleged role in instigating protests against the state.
As the citizen-led agitation against NRC-CAA spread across the country in 2020, Uttar Pradesh's Yogi Adityanath government recommended a ban on the PFI, claiming that protests in the state were orchestrated by the organisation.
Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya had termed the PFI to be the “incarnation” of the banned outfit SIMI.
Following these allegations, a report sent by the Enforcement Directorate to the Ministry of Home Affairs had also accused the organisation of funding NRC-CAA protests.
However, the UP government was criticised of trying to pin the blame on the PFI with unsubstantiated claims.
But, as the state of Karnataka remains on an edge over the murder of Harsha Jingade alias Harsha Hindu and the ongoing hijab row, there have been renewed demands to ban the organisation.
