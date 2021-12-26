Exclusive | 'Fighting for All Girls': Student in Viral 'Collector Bana Do' Video

"It's good that the video went viral, because we are facing a lot of problems here in Jhabua. Our hostels are closed, we are forced to live in rented rooms. The buses are charging a lot, so many of us have to walk to college for 2-3 kms. How will we manage?" Nirmala Chauhan a 20-year-old student of Government Girls College in Madhya Pradesh's Jabua told The Quint.

Chauhan was one of the hundreds of students who protested outside Collector Somesh Mishra's office on 20 December, to raise several issues that the students of the district are facing.

In a video that went viral on social media, Chauhan can be seen telling one of the policemen: "Collector bana do humein, hum sabki maangein poori kar denge (Appoint me as the Collector, I will meet everybody's demands)."