Excise Duty, VAT Hike on Fuel Cost 'Jizyah Tax' by Modi, Khattar Govts: Congress

"In the first nine months of the year 2021 alone, petrol price was increased by ₹ 28 per litre and diesel price by ₹ 26 per litre. Reduction in the price of petrol and diesel by ₹ 5 and ₹ 10 per litre respectively is being tom-tommed as a Diwali gift. This is a clear deception," he said.

"During the previous Congress government up till October 2014, VAT on diesel in Haryana was 8.8 per cent. Post-reduction and even on a date, VAT in Haryana is 18 per cent, and additional VAT in the state is five per cent. This is a clear increase of over 100 per cent. Even after the so-called reduction of VAT on 4 November, 2021, the VAT on petrol is 18.20 per cent, and additional VAT is 5 per cent," he added.

"Will the duo of Khattar-Dushyant Chautala answer people for this brazen loot by their government?" he asked.

On Thursday, 4 November, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had announced a Rs 7 reduction of VAT on petrol and Rs 2 on diesel.