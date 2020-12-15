Ex-WB CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee Gets Discharged From Hospital

Former Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee has been discharged from the hospital on Tuesday, 15 December, after being admitted for nearly a week due to respiratory problems, PTI reported.

He will however, remain on non-invasive ventilation (BIPAP) support and undergo physiotherapy. He will follow restrictions on movement at home and have a prescribed diet, the doctors have stated.

The veteran Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) leader and former Bengal CM was admitted to Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata and put on mechanical ventilator support on 9 December afternoon after suffering breathing troubles.