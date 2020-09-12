Ex-Navy Officer Who Was Attacked Says Uddhav Should Resign 

A retired Navy officer, Madan Sharma, was attacked, allegedly by members of Maharashtra’s ruling Shiv Sena, for forwarding a cartoon mocking Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
Two days after the incident took place, Sharma said, “I request Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray ji that if you cannot run the government, then you should resign. Let people elect a government that can maintain law and order in Maharashtra.”
The attack took place late on Friday, 11 September, in Mumbai’s Kandivali East. An FIR was registered at Samta Nagar Police Station and six people were arrested. The six, however, including one Shiv Sena leader Kamlesh Kadam, were granted bail by the Samta Nagar police station on Saturday, reported news agency ANI.
On Sunday, Union Minister Ramdas Athwale went to Madan’s residence to meet him. Earlier, Madan’s daughter also reportedly staged a protest outside the office of the additional commissioner of police demanding that the accused be booked under non-bailable offences.
Speaking to ANI on the incident, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, “Maharashtra is a big state. Something like this can happen to anyone. Do you know how many ex-servicemen have been attacked in UP? But, defence minister didn't call them. Our government believes that no innocent person should be attacked.”
CCTV footage of the attack was shared by BJP MLA from Kandivali East, Atul Bhatkhalkar, condemning the Shiv Sena for its violence against Sharma as well as slamming it over the demolition of actor Kangana Ranaut’s office recently.
Sharma told ANI that he had received threatening calls after he had forwarded a message.
“I have worked for the nation my entire life. A government like this should not exist,” Sharma added.
His daughter, Sheela Sharma, also stated that members of Shiv Sena first threatened Sharma for forwarding a cartoon and later attacked him. “We should have President’s Rule. There’s no humanity left here,” she added.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted that he spoke to the retired naval officer and enquired about his health. He further said that such attacks are “completely unacceptable and deplorable.”
BJP National Executive Member Kirit Somaiya tweeted a ‘warning’ to Mumbai Police for taking strict actions against the Shiva Sena ‘gundas’ or else he’d sit on a dharna outside the Kandivali East Police Station.
Vijaya Rahatkar, national president of BJP Mahila Morcha also called out the “gundagardi,” saying that this does not seem like Balasaheb’s Shiv Sena.
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s National Spokesperson, Vijay Shankar Tiwari, reiterated actor Kangana Ranaut’s comparison of Mumbai with PoK, stating that people feel fearful in the city,
Ranaut also tweeted “Shame” on the violence and called for the resignation of Uddhav Thackeray.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Published: 12 Sep 2020,09:45 AM IST