‘Frame COVID Ex Gratia Guidelines Within 6 Weeks’, SC Tells NDMA

The apex court bench led by Justices Ashok Bhushan and MR Shah instructed the NDMA to have the guidelines in place within 6 weeks. Image used for representation only.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 30 June, directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to lay down guidelines for minimum standard of relief including payment of ex gratia assistance to family members of persons who succumbed to COVID-19, reported Live Law India.
The apex court bench led by Justices Ashok Bhushan and MR Shah instructed the NDMA to have the guidelines in place within 6 weeks.
The court added that if the NDMA is unsuccessful in the task, then it has failed to perform its duties under section 12 of the Disaster Management Act.
The court also stated that death certificates issued to the family members should have the date and cause of death as COVID-19. Pertinently, the court said that there should also be facility for correcting the cause of death if the family is not satisfied.
The petitioners in the case, advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal and Reepak Kansal, had sought directions to the Centre to provide ex gratia compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the family members of COVID victims and a request for simplifying the process for issuance of death certificates.
Earlier on 19 June, the Centre informed the SC that giving an ex gratia payment of Rs. 4 lakh to kin of each COVID-19 deceased would not be possible as rules of disaster management only apply to natural calamities like floods and earthquakes.
In its response, the Centre added that if Rs 4 lakh is paid to the family member of every COVID-19 victim, then it would deplete all funds under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).
Seeking to explain its stance on the matter, the Centre said that spending all available funds under SDRF would leave no money for mounting an effective response against the virus, 'including provision of various essential medical and other supplies, or to take care of other disasters like cyclones, floods, etc.'
Nearly four lakh people have died of COVID-19 and compensation for each of them would be beyond the 'fiscal affordability of governments,' the Centre said.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 30 Jun 2021,12:22 PM IST