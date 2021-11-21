'Everything is Reduced to Ashes’: Amravati Shop Owners Speak on Violence

"My daughter passed away in the morning on a day of curfew and my shop was closed. But still, the mob broke open the lock and and set fire to it," says Waris Sheikh, a shop owner in Amravati, where violence broke out on Friday, 12 November.

On 12 November, Razha Academy and several Muslim organisations in Amravati called for a bandh to protest against incidents in Tripura, where Muslims were allegedly targeted.

The bandh turned violent in Melgaon, Nanded, and Amravati, with a mob throwing stones and damaging several private properties, including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Praveen Pote’s house. In response to this, thousands of BJP supporters also called for a bandh the next day. However, the protest turned violent with reportedly stone-pelting and arson in many shops in the city.