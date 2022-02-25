Establishing Evacuation Routes Via Romania, Hungary: Indian Embassy in Ukraine

About 20,000 Indian nationals, including students, are stuck in several parts of Ukraine. Photo for representation.
(Photo: PTI)
The Indian Embassy in Ukraine’s Kyiv issued an advisory on Friday, 25 February, to Indian nationals stranded in several regions of the war-struck country that the Government of India and the Embassy of India were working to establish evacuation routes from Romania and Hungary.
Tweeting the advisory, the embassy said that teams were being arranged to be posted at two check-points:
CHOP-ZAHONY Hungarian Border, near Uzhhorod
PORUBNE-SIRET Romanian Border near Chernivtsi
The statement added that Indian nationals, especially students living closest to the border check points, must depart in coordination with teams from Ministry of External Affairs.
The advisory said:
The advisory asked people to carry their passports and keep cash in USD for emergency expenses and other essentials. The embassy also recommended printing out an Indian flag and pasting it prominently on luggage while travelling.
Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a "special military operation" in Ukraine on Thursday with explosions, missile attacks, and air strikes being reported from across Ukraine.
About 20,000 Indian nationals, including students, are stuck in several parts of Ukraine.
The explosions, according to the several foreign media reports, could be heard in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, Kharkiv in the country’s northeast, and as far as Vinnytsia in the west. Ukrainian officials have stated that explosions were also heard at the country’s largest airport, in Kyiv.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)